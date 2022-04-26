Watch
Rays minor league pitcher hit in head by line drive returns to mound

Pitcher Hit In Head Baseball
Frank Franklin II/AP
FILE - Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Zombro delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
A minor league pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization struck in the head last June by a 104-mph line drive has returned to the mound.

ESPN reported that on June 4, Triple-A affiliate Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was knocked unconscious when he was hit on the right side of the head against Norfolk.

He was rushed to Duke University Hospital. He had 16 plates and 32 screws placed into his head.

He was discharged a week after he was hospitalized.

On Sunday, Zombro returned to the mound to face Norfolk. CBS Sports reported that he took the mound and received a standing ovation from players and coaches.

"I think it all came kind of full circle there and definitely was a symbol of me 'completing the journey' to be back to performing in Triple-A," he said in an interview with MLB.com on Sunday.

According to ESPN, in his first game back, Zombro threw 14 pitches, eight of which were strikes.

