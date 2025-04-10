Report: Alan Huss returning to Creighton to be Head Coach in-waiting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It seems the heir is apparent for the Creighton Bluejays. Multiple sources reported that Alan Huss, current head coach at High Point University and a former player and assistant coach at Creighton, will step down and return to Omaha as Greg McDermott's successor-in-waiting.

Sources: Alan Huss is leaving High Point and will be returning to Greg McDermott's staff at Creighton as head-coach-in-waiting.Huss is a Creighton alum who previously worked under McDermott at his alma mater before having tremendous success as a head coach at High Point. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 10, 2025

Huss was an assistant coach on McDermott's staff from 2017 until 2023, when he accepted the HPU position. He led the team to the team to the NCAA tournament last year.

McDermott, 60, has not announced any retirement plans.