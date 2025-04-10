Watch Now
Report: Alan Huss returning to Creighton to be Head Coach in-waiting

Head Coach Greg McDermott recently signed an extension and has not announced any retirement plans
Alan Huss is expected to be named the coach-in-waiting at Creighton University, according to reports.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It seems the heir is apparent for the Creighton Bluejays. Multiple sources reported that Alan Huss, current head coach at High Point University and a former player and assistant coach at Creighton, will step down and return to Omaha as Greg McDermott's successor-in-waiting.

Huss was an assistant coach on McDermott's staff from 2017 until 2023, when he accepted the HPU position. He led the team to the team to the NCAA tournament last year.

McDermott, 60, has not announced any retirement plans.

