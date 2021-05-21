Report: Chiefs’ Mahomes ahead of schedule in injury rehab

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A report Friday indicates Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ahead of schedule in rehabbing from foot surgery.

Mahomes underwent a procedure on Feb. 10 to repair a torn plantar plate, also known as a turf toe injury.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer tweeted Friday that Mahomes is ahead of schedule and will participate in the team’s offseason activities starting next Tuesday.

Per source, Patrick Mahomes is ahead of schedule in his rehab and will participate in the #chiefs OTAs that start on May 25th. The thought right now is he will “do some stuff” and will then be fully ready to go for training camp. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 21, 2021

Mahomes was hobbled by the injury during the team’s 2021 run through the NFL playoffs - a run that fell short in a Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Palmer tweeted the team hopes Mahomes will be fully ready to go by the time training camp gets underway in late July or early August.

