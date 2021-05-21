Watch
Report: Chiefs’ Mahomes ahead of schedule in injury rehab

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 1:35 PM, May 21, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — A report Friday indicates Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ahead of schedule in rehabbing from foot surgery.

Mahomes underwent a procedure on Feb. 10 to repair a torn plantar plate, also known as a turf toe injury.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer tweeted Friday that Mahomes is ahead of schedule and will participate in the team’s offseason activities starting next Tuesday.

Mahomes was hobbled by the injury during the team’s 2021 run through the NFL playoffs - a run that fell short in a Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Palmer tweeted the team hopes Mahomes will be fully ready to go by the time training camp gets underway in late July or early August.

