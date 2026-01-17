Rhule discusses Ekeler reportedly leaving Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule discussed the report of Special Teams Coordinator Mike Ekeler leaving the Huskers for a job at USC.

"If he doesn't want to be here, that is what it is," Rhule said on Sports Nightly on Friday night.

"I think this is a special place, I think this is a great place. But I also think that this is a place where, to get it done here, when there's a lot of people always looking at you, there's a lot of opinions, there's a lot of things, you better have guys that are in the foxhole with you. So if someone's one foot in, one foot out that's not my issue, that's their issue."

A report came out Thursday night by CBS Sports that Ekeler was likely leaving Lincoln for the Trojans.

Rhule also was appreciate of Ekeler's efforts at Nebraska to improve the special teams.

The head Husker also said NU's spring game will be on March 28th.