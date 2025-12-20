Rhule gives thoughts on Raiola departure, sounds off on 'reset' perception

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Huskers head coach Matt Rhule gave his thoughts on Friday about Dylan Raiola's reported transfer portal entry.

"I loved my time with Dylan," said Rhule. "He is going to go on to great things. I sat down with him last wee & I said, 'Hey, go back to Georgia,man. Just clear your head,decide what you want to do and then let us know.' And so he called and said he's ready for a fresh start. I wish him nothing but the best. I'll,I'll always cheer for him. With that being said, we want guys who want to be here. We're not going to hold anybody here that doesn't want to be here. And we're excited to move forward with T.J. (Lateef) and and the other quarterbacks we bring in.

Also on Friday, Rhule denied the thought that the program is in 'reset' mode.

"It's ridiculous," Rhule said. "I've never heard the term 'program reset'. We're building.The program was dead for 10 years. We went to back-to-back bowl games. We are moving forward. It's just not as fast as Indiana did it. I'm frustrated but we did it a lot faster than than some of the other teams that got hired at the same time we did.So we are just continuing to build. Coach Belichick told me years ago it'll take you 3 years to get the right staff. We just won 7 games. Should it have been 9? Yes,it should have been 9. So I'm tweaking, I'm just tweaking."

Defensive back Malcolm Hartzog is also reportedly headed to the transfer portal.

The Huskers face 15th ranked Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl at 2:30 PM Central on New Year's Eve on ESPN.