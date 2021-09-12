Watch
Rodgers' return vs. Oklahoma still resonates 50 years later

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 27, 2012, file photo, a new award to honor college football's top return specialist is announced by 1972 Nebraska Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers at a news conference in Omaha, Neb. The Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers Award is named for Rodgers, who is widely regarded as one of the top punt and kick returners in college football history. Rodgers’ electrifying 72-yard punt return for a touchdown was the signature play of a rare game that lived up to “Game of the Century” billing, helping No. 1 Nebraska defeat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 in the 1971 classic. Fifty years later, Rodgers still gets asked about the play. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Johnny Rodgers' electrifying 72-yard punt return for a touchdown was the signature play of a rare game that lived up to "Game of the Century" billing. Rodgers helped No. 1 Nebraska defeat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 in the 1971 classic.

Fifty years later, he still gets asked about the play, with fans often reciting the late Lyell Bremser's radio call. Nebraska and Oklahoma will play Saturday, providing the 1972 Heisman Trophy winner an opportunity to zig-zag his way down memory lane.

