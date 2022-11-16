Royals to leave Kauffman Stadium, plan for $2B stadium, entertainment district in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman released a letter Tuesday announcing the team is planning to leave Kauffman Stadium and start exploration for a final location for a $2 billion stadium and entertainment district.

"It's becoming challenging to maintain the K," Sherman wrote in a letter released on the team's Twitter account, "A new home would be a far better investment, both for the local taxpayer dollars already supporting our facility and the Kansas City community."

The Royals have been at Kauffman Stadium since 1973. The stadium, then known as Royals Stadium, cost $70 million dollars at the time. The team celebrated its 50th season at Kauffman Stadium earlier this year.

Since the stadium has been opened, the stadium known as "The K" by baseball fans and Kansas Citians alike, has hosted two All-Star Games and four World Series showdowns.

"The K" is currently the sixth-oldest stadium in the major leagues. Only RingCentral Coliseum (Oakland), Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium have been in use longer.

The stadium previously have gone through many renovations over the years. The most recent one between the end of 2007 season to Opening Day in 2009, where the renovations cost $250 million. The renovations included the installation of the stadium iconic HD scoreboard shaped as the team's logo, which alone cost $8.3 million.

Sherman bought the team in 2019 for a sale totaling $1 billion. Sherman had previously announced back in 2021 the team had begun the process to explore options on where to play.

“We’re in a good spot here at Truman Sports Complex, but we need to start thinking about our plans for our stadium over the next five to 10 years,” Sherman said at the time.

The team's lease is due to expire in 2031. However the team has previously said they would like the stadium to open before the end of the lease.

According to a statement by the Royals, they will entertain offers for new site, which could include several sites near and around downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Some sites that have been mentioned includes a downtown ballpark .

Sherman also said back in 2021 he anticipated the future home of the Royals to be a public-private partnership.

