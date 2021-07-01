Schnering named to Husker rifle coaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release on Thursday morning, University of Nebraska Rifle Coach Mindy Miles announced the hiring of former two-time All-American JT Schnering as an assistant coach for the Husker program Thursday morning.

Schnering earned All-America honors for Alaska Fairbanks in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, helping the `Nanooks qualify for the NCAA Championships in each of his four seasons at the school. He competed in 52 matches during his four-year career and posted 39 top-10 finishes as a competitor.

“I am thrilled to join the Husker program,” Schnering said. “I think my experience will help me communicate well with the athletes and tailor their training to what best fits their needs. I’m looking forward to working with Coach Miles and helping the athletes compete at their absolute best.”

“JT is a great addition to the coaching staff here at Nebraska,” Miles said. “His successful career at Alaska-Fairbanks has given him the knowledge to make a difference for our team. He earned a multitude of All-American recognition and was his school’s Male Athlete of the Year and has a good understanding of high performing student-athletes. I look forward to working closely with him to further develop the ladies we have on the team.”

Schnering best season was as a senior in 2018-19, when he placed fourth in air rifle and 20th in smallbore at the 2019 NCAA Championships and earned second-team NRA All-America honors in the smallbore. He tallied 13 top-10 finishes that season, including a trio of first-place showings, as was named team MVP and UAF’s Male Athlete of the Year. In his career, he posted personal best scores of 597 in air rifle and 586 in smallbore.

Schnering earned a degree in psychology from UAF in 2019 and in sports and recreation business in 2020. He also helped out the UAF program while working on his second degree and coached club shooters at his home club in Fairbanks.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

