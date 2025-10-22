Self-motivation propels Brownell-Talbot swimmer Millie Knudson to fast times, Team USA camp invitation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Brownell-Talbot swimmer is making waves already in her young career, earning recognition from Team USA at just 14 years old.

Even through choppy water, Millie Knudson finds a sends of calm when she swims.

"Anything from the day before just kind of goes away, and I can just like do what I love," Knudson said.

Her family has split time between Nebraska and Hawaii since she was born, fostering her love for water.

She especially loves competing in it.

In July, she won the long course 50-meter freestyle at Speedo Sectionals and was the only swimmer to break 26 seconds in the event.

"I was feeling it that race," Knudson said. "'I was like, oh man, this is going to be a good one.'"

Her performance impressed her coach, Jimmy Parmenter.

"I knew she was gonna do it. I just didn't expect her to do it that day," he said.

The victory earned Knudson an invitation to Team USA's National Select Camp, a prestigious opportunity for young swimmers.

"It's really cool, I'm so excited," she said. "I think this is going to be a great opportunity just to like train with a bunch of people who are basically my speed."

Much of Knudson's success stems from self-motivation, including waking up at 5 a.m. for early morning practices.

"Some mornings it's not very easy, let's just say that," she said. "Sometimes if I'm not motivated to get up, I circle back to my goals and be like 'this is what I'm here for, this is what I want to do.'"

Parmenter recognizes a key trait in Knudson that provides additional motivation.

"She hates losing more than she likes winning, and that's something you can't teach," Parmenter said.

Swimming has taught Knudson important life lessons, particularly about staying grounded..

"There's always going to be people who are better than you, and just make sure you ... know where you stand," she said.

Alongside her humble approach, Knudson has her sights set on swimming's biggest stage — the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"I think that would be so cool, but yeah, that's like my big goal," Knudson said.

If Knudson qualifies for Olympic Trials in 2028, she would be only 17 years old. That gives her about three years to train for the chance to compete alongside some of her swimming idols.

The National Select Camp runs from Oct. 23-26.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.