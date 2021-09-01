Six Husker Bowling Team members finish in top-30 at U.S. Women’s Open

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Athletics, members of the women’s bowling team fared well at the U.S. Women’s Open.

The department said:

Several current and former Husker bowlers fared well this week in the U.S. Women’s Open, the second major of the 2021 PWBA Tour schedule.



Current rising junior Crystal Elliott finished 27th in the 108-player invitational field, while five former Husker bowlers were also in the field at Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, Calif. Shannon Pluhowsky led the contingent, making it to the stepladder finals where she finished third. In Tuesday’s final, Pluhowsky defeated Stephanie Zavala, 279-211, in her third match before losing to No. 2 seed Charie Tan, 178-166.



In all, all six of the Huskers competed finished in the top-30 of the field, including Valerie (Calberry) Bercier (10th), Lindsay (Baker) Boomershine (16th) who joined Pluhowsky in reaching the final round of match play. In addition, Diandra (Hyman) Asbaty and Liz Kuhlkin finished 26th and 28th, respectively.



