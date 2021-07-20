Watch
Sports

Actions

Some Nebraska athletes oppose critical race theory proposal

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Nebraska athletes who are part of a newly formed nonprofit are among those who signed a petition Monday opposing a proposed University of Nebraska Board of Regents resolution objecting to “any imposition of critical race theory” in academic curriculum.
school students
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 16:03:13-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska athletes who are part of a newly formed nonprofit are among those who signed a petition Monday opposing a proposed University of Nebraska Board of Regents resolution objecting to “any imposition of critical race theory” in academic curriculum.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that nonprofit United College Athlete Advocates' petition had gathered more than 1,300 signatures by Monday morning.

Former Nebraska golfer Daniel Pearson is a cofounder of United College Athlete Advocates, and Husker track and field athlete Sadio Fenner, a UCAA representative at Nebraska, helped lead the charge on the petition.

Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning