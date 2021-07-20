Some Nebraska athletes oppose critical race theory proposal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska athletes who are part of a newly formed nonprofit are among those who signed a petition Monday opposing a proposed University of Nebraska Board of Regents resolution objecting to “any imposition of critical race theory” in academic curriculum.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that nonprofit United College Athlete Advocates' petition had gathered more than 1,300 signatures by Monday morning.

1348 students, athletes, professors, staff, alumni, and allies have come together to demand the University of Nebraska Board of Regents vote to keep Critical Race Theory as part of University curriculum in order to build a better tomorrow for Our community. #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/w9hwK2oKxo — United College Athlete Advocates (@ucaa_one) July 19, 2021

Former Nebraska golfer Daniel Pearson is a cofounder of United College Athlete Advocates, and Husker track and field athlete Sadio Fenner, a UCAA representative at Nebraska, helped lead the charge on the petition.

Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism.

