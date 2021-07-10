Watch
Storm damage delays US Senior Open's 3rd round in Omaha

U.S. Senior Open returns to Omaha
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 11:57:59-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A severe overnight storm with damaging winds has caused the third round of the U.S. Senior Open to be pushed back three hours.

Winds topping 50 mph knocked over television camera towers and downed trees at the Omaha Country Club and left about 200,000 people across the city without electricity.

Tournament officials had announced Friday that play would begin at 7:15 a.m. local time, with the hope of avoiding inclement weather.

But heavy rain and high winds began shortly after midnight, and there was a continued threat of storms throughout the day. Jim Furyk starts the day with a two-shot lead.

