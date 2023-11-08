Streaming-only Huskers: What you should know

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you're flipping through the channels Saturday looking to find the Huskers, you're not going to find them.

That's because for the first time ever a Nebraska Football game will be streaming only on Peacock.

Some Husker fans aren't thrilled about that.

"I think a lot of people aren't going to know that," said Kelli Morrison. "I didn't know that. And so many people are going to be like 'where's the game? Why can't I find it?'"

To watch on a TV screen you'll need a smart TV or OTT device with the Peacock app.

While Peacock used to have a free version; it doesn't anymore and you'll need a subscription. You can get a month for about $6, and there's a Big Ten promotion if you want to go for a year.

If you were hoping to sign up for a free trial and cancel quick, you're out of luck. Peacock isn't offering a free trial.

"I'm not going to pay for it," said Husker fan Barbara Irvin. "I'll go old style and (listen to) the radio."

"It's disconcerting too because it's a sign maybe things are going that way where you'll find more and more games that you won't be able to get on cable," said Dale Irvin.

Traditional linear TV is falling out of favor. For the first time, it fell below half of total TV viewership this July at 49.6%, according to Nielsen.

In the same month in 2021, it was 61.5%, and 56% in 2022.

There's more to come. Peacock will exclusively stream an NFL playoff game and three Nebraska men's basketball games, too.

Some bars will show the events through a business subscription. A small bar contacted by 3 News Now, though, said they usually don't show streaming-only events.

"I'd rather go to a bar," said Morrison. "But I know a lot of people don't want to do that. They shouldn't have to... These are the people who care. You know. And to just be like, meh, we'll make you pay extra just because we can. Just feels a little greedy to me."

It comes as part of the price of the Big Ten's new media deal, which was reported to be worth more than $80 million a year for each Big Ten school.

If you're thinking about password sharing, Peacock allows three different devices to be streaming at the same time per account. But if you're in different homes, that would violate Peacock's rules.