The many looks of Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGBA) — The man is unlike any other quarterback in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers is Wisconsin's man of mystery.

He has sported many looks over the years, so we took a deep dive into them all to help you decide which look is your favorite.

Starting with the evolution of the flow, that famous hair.

Rodgers went from the "Scooby Doo" shag to the long mane. Back to the short hair, with the mustache, back to the long mane with a ponytail.

Now, Rodgers is in his fade era as he debuted the new look just before the Vikings game.

It seems like the franchise face has his own favorite look, the Canadian tuxedo.

He went full Yellowstone cowboy in 2018, and again in 2019, more recently he wore the all denim look for the Packers welcome back luncheon.

It's clear the man loves to dress up.

No, not like at the 2022 Espys, though it was a great look. We mean as John Wick, for Halloween last year, and Nick Cage for this year's training camp.

Who can forget the 'Office' shirt with the sunglasses? Kevin Malone would appreciate that one.

Obviously, there is a lot that QB 12 has to offer us, and it's not just on the football field.

While we might not see Rodgers on the runways for fashion week, we'll believe he will make an appearance at this year's Super Bowl.