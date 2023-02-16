'They ain't know it': Travis Kelce mocks offseason doubters during Chiefs Kingdom rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Thousands of "hell yeahs" rang out Wednesday afternoon when Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce addressed fans during a rally to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LVII victory.

Before the shouts, Kelce asked fans a series of questions during the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade program outside Union Station, mocking those who doubted the Chiefs after the way last year's offseason went.

The decision to trade Tyreek Hill shocked not only Chiefs Kingdom, but the NFL as a whole.

Many people predicted the Chiefs would struggle without Hill, with some going a far as saying Kansas City would miss the playoffs or use the 2022 season as rebuilding year.

Kelce kept the receipts.

"Let me take you back to 2022, in the month of maybe April," Kelce said. "Guys were getting signed left and right, the haters were saying that the Chiefs would never make the playoffs, the haters were saying the Chiefs were done."

Kelce continued, "I knew it, you knew it, but they ain't know it."

He continued to address what he considers haters and asked Chiefs Kingdom to join him.

"If you knew the Chiefs were gonna win the division, let me hear you say, 'Hell yeah,'" Kelce shouted, receiving the expected boisterous reply. "If you knew the Chiefs were gonna get the No. 1 seed, let me hear you say, 'Hell yeah.'"

Kelce wasn't alone in mocking the doubters — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also joined in.

"Before we started this season, the AFC West said we were rebuilding," Mahomes said. "I'm gonna be honest with you, I don't know what rebuilding means. In our rebuilding year, we're world champs."

Watch Kelce's full speech below:

