'They’ve worked hard': Gretna girls soccer team makes winnning impact ahead of state championship

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — In Gretna, the support for the high school girls soccer team wasn’t hard to spot Monday afternoon.

"It’s pretty exciting," said parent Jeff Makovicka. "It’s really hard to repeat and I think they’re really focused on just playing together."

Signs lined the drive from the school to the soccer fields, while parents with signs of their own lined the main street.

They said for them it’s about more than just winning, it’s about showing support for a group of girls who’ve made such a positive impact on their community by setting a good example.

"It’s a great class," said Makovicka. "They’ve worked hard and they’ve passed the Gretna tradition down to the younger kids."

The team’s hard work getting to this point has already made them winners in their book. no matter what happens Monday night.

"A lot of hard work that’s ending tonight," said Makovicka. "It’ll be a great time."

