Titles and tears at the first day of NSAA state basketball finals

Prev 1 / Ad Next

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Lincoln Lutheran's Shanae Bergt drives to the basket during the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

A North Bend Central player celebrates her teammate's basket during the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel eyes a rebound as Lincoln Lutheran's Jordan Ernstmeyer does the same during the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

North Bend Central's Lindsey Emanuel dribbles down the court under pressure during the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

North Bend Central's bench celebrates a big play during the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

North Bend Central Tigers fans go all out with a theme during the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Lincoln Lutheran head coach Wade Coulter applauds his team during the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal evaluates her passing options during the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Lincoln Lutheran's Abby Wachal reacts during the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

North Bend Central head coach Aaron Sterup observes his team during the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

The Warriors' student section erupts for a three pointer during the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Lincoln Lutheran's Jamison Wahl evaluates her passing optionsduring the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel shoots the ball during the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel drives down the court during the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

The Tigers' student section celebrates as North Bend Central ties the game during the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Lincoln Lutheran players console each other while waiting to be awarded their runner-up medals after losing the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

North Bend Central's Sydney Emanuel (center) smiles with teammates as they wear the nets they just cut down after winning the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

North Bend Central's bench celebrates their team's game-winning shot during the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

A Lincoln Lutheran player sheds some tears as she hugs an assistant coach after her team lost the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

North Bend Central celebrates with the girls Class C1 NSAA state basketball tropy at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The North Bend Central Tigers clinched the 35-31 win in overtime against Lincoln Lutheran. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Roncalli's Quincy Evans does everything he can to get the shot off during the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Roncalli's Brent Heller Jr. takes to the air during the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

The Crimson Pride fan section shows whose house it really is during the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Skutt Catholic's James Gninefou (right) is defended by Roncalli's Jacob Orr during the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Roncalli's Augstine Schwarz takes a shot during the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

The Roncalli dance team conducts an impressive routine during the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Roncalli's Lucas Brown goes for a layup under pressure from Skutt Catholic's Nathaniel Zuroske during the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Roncalli's Brent Heller Jr. goes for a layup during the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

A Crimson Pride fan cheers enthusiastically during the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Roncalli's Jacob Orr dribbles down the court during the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Skutt Catholic's Justin Ferrin speeds down the court during the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Skutt Catholic's Grant Dvorak looks to pass while Roncalli's Quincy Evans defends during the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Skutt Catholic's James Gninefou makes a layup during the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Skutt Catholic's bench watches the clock tick down during the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Roncalli celebrates at the final horn as it wins the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Roncalli celebrates at the final horn as it wins the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Roncalli celebrates with a pig pile at the final horn as it wins the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Skutt Catholic's Jacob Brack sheds a couple of tears as a teammate hugs him after his team lost the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

The Crimson Pride fan section celebrates its team's win during the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Roncalli's Jacob Orr cuts down the net after winning the boys Class B NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. Roncalli Catholic beat Skutt Catholic 52-37. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

The Fremont Tiger student section, in Hawaiian theme, celebrates its school's last points of the game during the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Fremont head coach Kelly Flynn hugs player Margaret McClain after adorning her with a winner's medal during the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Lincoln Southwest's Taryn Ling claps while her team receives runner-up awards after the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Fremont's Isabella Keaton celebrates as she cuts the net after winning the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Fremont's McKenna Murphy dribbles down the sideline during the last second of the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

The Fremont Tigers celebrate their first girls basketball title after beating Lincoln Southwest in an exciting 37-32 Class A final at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 11, 2022. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Fremont's Macy Bryant times her ascent just right and afterward gets a shot off under pressure during the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Fremont's McKenna Murphy celebrates a play with teammate Macy Bryant during the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Fremont's Isabella Keaton finds a lane during the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Fremont's Taylor McCabe gets a shot off during the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Fremont's Taylor McCabe drives down the court under pressure from Lincoln Southwest's Taryn Ling during the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Fremont's bench celebrates their team's points during the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams passes the ball during the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Fremont's Sarah Shepard evaluates her passing options during the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace wrestles the ball with Fremont's Taylor McCabe during the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace gets through to the hoop during the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Lincoln Southwest's McKenna Rathbun tries to get off the ground for a shot under pressure during the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Lincoln Southwest's Brinly Christensen drives down the court during the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

The Lincoln Southwest Silverhawks student section shines flashlights before the roster is announced for the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now

Lincoln Southwest's Freddie Wallace battles Fremont's Macy Bryant (left) and McKenna Murphy during the girls Class A NSAA state basketball final at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. on March 11, 2022. The Fremont Tigers won their first-ever state title by narrowly beating Lincoln Southwest 37-32. Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now