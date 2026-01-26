Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

TOP 5 TEAM! Nebraska men's basketball earns highest ranking ever

fred hoiberg
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg yells to his team as they play against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
fred hoiberg
Posted
and last updated

The Nebraska men's basketball team is now #5 in the AP poll, its highest ranking in program history.

The unbeaten Huskers head to 3rd ranked Michigan Tuesday starting at 6 PM on Peacock.

It'll be the first top five matchup in program history.

NU is coming off a 76-57 win at Minnesota on Saturday.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood