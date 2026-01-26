TOP 5 TEAM! Nebraska men's basketball earns highest ranking ever

The Nebraska men's basketball team is now #5 in the AP poll, its highest ranking in program history.

The unbeaten Huskers head to 3rd ranked Michigan Tuesday starting at 6 PM on Peacock.

🏀📈"Don't let it poison you. It's a great accomplishment but it doesn't mean anything until the end of the year." #Huskers head coach Fred Hoiberg on the program's first ever top-five ranking. #Nebrasketball pic.twitter.com/VTOApKPNYl — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) January 26, 2026

It'll be the first top five matchup in program history.

🚨 NEW AP POLL IS OUT 🚨



Arizona stays No. 1, Nebraska cracks the top 5 👀



🔗 https://t.co/biLzWUa2GF pic.twitter.com/yvTAT1bqAh — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 26, 2026

NU is coming off a 76-57 win at Minnesota on Saturday.