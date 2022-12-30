Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Trev Alberts says university working with Pinnacle Bank Arena to improve concession stand lines

Trev Alberts
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts chats with fans before the team plays against Michigan during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Trev Alberts
Posted at 2:28 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 15:28:13-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — University of Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts issued a statement on Friday saying that the university is working with Pinnacle Bank Arena to reduce the amount of time fans have to spend in line waiting for concessions during Husker basketball games.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6