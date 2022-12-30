Trev Alberts says university working with Pinnacle Bank Arena to improve concession stand lines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — University of Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts issued a statement on Friday saying that the university is working with Pinnacle Bank Arena to reduce the amount of time fans have to spend in line waiting for concessions during Husker basketball games.
Statement from @TrevAlberts on PBA concessions. pic.twitter.com/4IBJY2vaOl— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) December 30, 2022
