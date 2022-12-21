Two Westside athletes expected to commit to Huskers, signing ceremony postponed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two players who helped Westside High School bring home the Class A State Football Title are expected to commit to the Huskers.

Westside School District was forced to postpone the signing ceremony for Jaylen Lloyd and Tristan Alvano until February.

But that doesn't take away the shine of the student-athletes.

You may remember Alvano, who recently gained attention for his record-setting field goals in the state final and Lloyd for his five touchdowns in the same game.

Lloyd was named the 2022 Gatorade Athlete of the Year. But he also excels in track and field and is expected to compete at the University of Nebraska as a two-sport athlete.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.