U.S. Olympic Swim Trials moving to Indianapolis; Omaha Sports Commission reacts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — USA Swimming and the Indiana Sports Corp announced Tuesday that Indianapolis will host the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials after the last four were held in Omaha.

The nine-day event will now take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in June of 2024.

The Omaha Sports Commission issued the following statement after the announcement was made:

"The Omaha Sports Commission has enjoyed a great relationship with USA Swimming over the past sixteen years, having hosted the last four US Olympic Swim Trials, and we congratulate the city of Indianapolis on their award. While we are disappointed with the news this morning regarding the 2024 Olympic Swim Trials we are proud of the growth the Trials experienced while in Omaha. We have watched over 180 Olympians realize their dreams on the pool deck in Omaha, Nebraska and the Omaha Sports Commission will continue to strategically search for distinctive events that promote sports and continue to shine the spotlight on our city."

