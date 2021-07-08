U.S. Senior Open begins in Omaha Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The golf world will be focused on Omaha as the U.S. Senior Open tees off Thursday morning featuring some of the top players in golf history.

Thousands of fans will be in Omaha hoping to get a chance to watch some of the biggest names in the sport's history compete during the next four days.

It's the second time in the past eight years the Omaha Country Club will host the event.

Popular golfers with impressive resumes like Fred Couples and Ernie Els felt out the course yesterday.

Els is 51 and this is his first senior open. He's no stranger to big golf tournaments. He's won four majors, including two U.S. Opens on the PGA tour.

Els said he can already tell the thick, rough and fast greens at the Omaha Country Club will wear on the 156 golfers competing in the open.

The golf course is about 175 yards longer now compared to 2013.

The first group teed off at 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

