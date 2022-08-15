UMNC teams up with Special Olympics in Kearney for free sports screenings

KEARNEY, Neb. (KMTV) — The UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division and UNMC College of Allied Health Professions in Kearney is offering free sports screenings for new and returning athletes that plan to compete in the Special Olympics.

The pre-competition screenings will take place on Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Health Science Education Complex on the UNK campus.

The West Central MedFest event is open to those from the Kearney, Grand Island and Hastings areas. According to a press release, the health screenings allow athletes to be eligible for three years of competition in the 19 sports offered by Special Olympics Nebraska.

2022 is the fifth time UNMC and Special Olympics Nebraska have teamed up for the screenings.

Central City is hosting the State Equestrian competition on Sept. 11, and Kearney will host a unified bowling competition at Big Apple Fun Center on Oct. 8.

Pre-registration is encouraged and you can pre-register here.

You may be able to sign up on the day of the event if there still are appointments available. For more information, contact Stephanie Sorensen via email or by calling 402-331-5545, ext. 22.

