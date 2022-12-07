Union Omaha announces initial roster of returning players for 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Union Omaha announced, in a press release, its returning players for its 2023 campaign.

Union Omaha announced today the initial group of returning players for its 2023 USL League One campaign. Ten players from the 2022 roster make up the group of initial returners.

The group of returning players is led by reigning USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year and two-time Golden Glove winner Rashid Nuhu. Nuhu, the Ghanian international, has been a part of Union Omaha since the club’s inaugural season in 2020 and was named to the All-League First Team for the first time this season after leading the league’s best defense with a 0.98 goal-against average mark and nine clean sheets.

In addition to Nuhu, the Owls will also see their two top scorers from the 2022 campaign return to Omaha. JP Scearce, the Owls’ other 2022 League One First Team selection, comes back for his fourth year after a scorching season that saw him contribute 7 goals to the squad while leading the entire league in duels won. Noe Meza comes back for his second professional season after scoring a team-leading 11 goals across all competitions, as well as recording the most assists on the team.

Joining the group is Joe Brito and Ryen Jiba, who began their professional careers with the Owls last season. Brito logged the third-most minutes played, tallying the fourth-most shots and second-most assists on the team in all competitions during the 2022 season. Jiba, fresh off a League One Young Player of the Year nomination, was a force for Omaha on the left wing with multiple Team of the Week honors as he led the team in crosses and recorded 3 assists.

Alex Touche, a formidable part of the Owls’ league-leading back line last season, will also be back, scoring the game-equalizing goal against Chicago Fire in the final minute of extra time during Omaha’s historic U.S. Open Cup run. Dion Acoff returns to the pitch after scoring 2 game-winning goals and providing 2 assists last season.

Former United States Youth National Team Members Luis Gil and Shaft Brewer Jr. are also set to return. The pair joined the Owls midseason in 2022, helping the team make its third straight playoff appearance. Jamaican international Chavany Willis will also return in 2023, scoring twice in 14 matches played for the Owls.

Lexington, Nebraska native Yoskar Edu Galvan, the club’s first-ever academy signing, rounds out the initial group of returners after making nine appearances in the 2022 season.

Union Omaha is still in the midst of discussions with other members of the 2022 squad about returning and will utilize the free-agent market to solidify its roster leading into the 2023 campaign, which is slated to begin in the spring of 2023. Additional player signing announcements will be made via press release and through the club’s official social media channels.

