Union Omaha stadium moves one step closer to groundbreaking, could boost soccer fandom in city

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Union Omaha's soccer stadium is one step closer to groundbreaking after approval from the Omaha planning department board, and with changes coming to the United Soccer League, the excitement for the sport in the city is growing.

Paul McCrae owns The Corner Kick Cantina and says the soccer community in Omaha is already strong.

"We've been open almost seven years and watching the World Cup, how it has grown and grown and then with Union Omaha coming into Omaha, it's been amazing," McCrae said.

Union Omaha, which has won two USL League One championships, is looking forward to expanding their fan base with a new stadium in 2028.

"Really for us it's about continuing to build on that community feel that, you know, Union Omaha is one means all," said Alexis Boulos, Chief Operating Officer of Union Omaha. "Everyone is welcome, and whether you're a super soccer fan or you're just once a year fan, we'd love to have you come out to a match."

The USL plans to debut a promotion and relegation system in 2028, with League One being the bottom tier, followed by Championship, then Premier at the top.

"Our hope is that when we go into the new stadium, we would be at the championship level, which would be in the middle of those three tiers," Boulos said. "So at that point, you know, we've been a very competitive club for our existence. It's been an amazing ride and we're hoping to continue with that success."

Meanwhile, Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr. welcomes the opportunities the new stadium and high level of play on the field will bring.

"One of the things I have made very clear is I want us to be more of a sports town for a number of reasons," he said. "One, it's an entertainment opportunity for our community. Two, it's a revenue generator."

Whether that's filling seats or local sports bars, Union Omaha is still on track to break ground on the new stadium this summer.

