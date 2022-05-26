Union Omaha defeats another Major League Soccer team in U.S. Open Cup

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The odds were stacked against Omaha's professional soccer team as they faced a top-level opponent on the road — but that's why they play the game.

Last night's game went amazingly well for Union Omaha. The third division Owls came back from one goal down to take the lead in the 51st minute, then held on to defeat Minnesota united in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16.

It's their second straight win over an MLS team.

They will play another game against Sporting Kansas City in the quarterfinals.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.