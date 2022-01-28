US Hockey League formally approves new Omaha Lancers owner

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the USHL announced that Mike Picozzi has been named the new majority owner of the Omaha Lancers.

Picozzi is founder and CEO of a local technology firm, Takion Technologies, which is described as a "technology firm for sophisticated trading across all asset classes."

"My goal is to capitalize on the proud tradition of the Omaha Lancers and bring it to a new level," said Picozzi in a USHL press release. "I plan to do so by involving the entire Omaha hockey community from the loyal fans, to the alumni, to the billet families, to the arena, to every nexus of the community touched by our hockey club. I plan to invest substantially to bolster these existing strengths and to create new opportunities for all in the Lancer family."

Picozzi replaces Anthony Koots DiCesare as majority owner, who had been in the role since October 2014. The Lancers are in their 35th year in the USHL and will play at home against the Sioux Fall Stampede on Saturday night.

