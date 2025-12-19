OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday's NCAA regional volleyball final between Nebraska and Texas A&M drew 1.2 million viewers, close to the championship match viewership from the past two seasons. This growing interest in the sport is creating opportunities for local businesses and professional teams in Nebraska.

Volleyball viewership surge boosts local businesses and pro teams in Nebraska

Even though Nebraska and Creighton's seasons have ended, Set the Bar in Benson continues to welcome volleyball fans. The bar opened specifically to serve as a space for women's sports fans.

"It helps that our teams are so good as well because then as they get further in the tournament, that's more games that we get to host and watch," said Liv Diedrichsen, general manager of Set the Bar.

The atmosphere during games creates a community experience for fans.

"People got really into it, cheering, high fiving, hugging each other. We have a staff member that will stand up and yell, Go Big Red after winning every set as well, leads the clapping and everything," Diedrichsen said.

On nights when Nebraska college teams played on television, the bar had waitlists because customers stayed for extended periods.

"Huskers absolutely packed the place," Molly Huyck, Set the Bar's owner, said. "We opened early for the Creighton volleyball game when they played Kentucky, and there were people here well before we opened at noon, which was super exciting."

Next month, Omaha will host more volleyball as the Supernovas and LOVB Nebraska begin their seasons. The quick transition between college and professional seasons benefits the pro teams.

"We've seen that in our season ticket sales," Diane Mendenhall, the Omaha Supernovas president said. "Our season ticket sales this year, we have 1,100 new season ticket members. A 13% increase in ticket sales overall, single match sales as well as season tickets."

Nine Supernovas matches will air on local and national television. The league has broadcast deals with CBS Sports, Roku and Vice.

LOVB Nebraska is experiencing growth in its second season. A team representative reported an increase in season ticket memberships, particularly among first-time season ticket holders compared to the inaugural season. The league has broadcast agreements with ESPN and USA Network.

The expanding media coverage demonstrates volleyball's growing popularity beyond Nebraska's borders.

"The players themselves are just so passionate about what they do," Diedrichsen said. "The fans really pick up on that and it brings everybody together. Volleyball just does a great job of that."

The Omaha Supernovas open their season on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. at the CHI Health Center, while LOVB Nebraska's home opener is Sunday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. at Baxter Arena.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.