Watt, wife announce they're expecting first child together

Very soon, the Watts will hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet.

On Thursday, Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia announced that they're expecting their first child together.

"Could not be more excited," J.J. Watt captioned his tweet alongside pictures of him and his wife.

The American soccer player noted that she is due in October in her social media post.

The couple tied the knot in February 2020.

The defensive end just wrapped up his first season with the Cardinals.

According to ESPN, the 33-year-old was sidelined in October due to a shoulder injury. He underwent surgery in December.

Last March, he signed with the Cardinals after spending 10 seasons with the Houston Texans.

Kealia Watt is a forward for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. The 30-year-old was sidelined at the end of last season due to a torn ACL, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.