WBB: Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha conference tournament opponents set

Nebraska has a first-round matchup with Indiana, while Creighton gets a bye to the quarterfinals to face Marquette. Omaha has a play-in game against North Dakota.
MTN Sports
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Women's college basketball conference tournaments kick off this week.

Here's who, when and where our local teams will play:

Nebraska will play Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.

Omaha will play North Dakota in a play-in game on Wednesday at 4:30 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Creighton gets a bye to the Big East quarterfinals to face Marquette on Saturday at 1:30 p.m in Uncasville, Conn.

