WBB: Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha conference tournament opponents set

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Women's college basketball conference tournaments kick off this week.
Here's who, when and where our local teams will play:
Nebraska will play Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.
The bracket is set 👀— Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) March 2, 2026
Grab your tickets ➡️ https://t.co/JhPaf32GAJ pic.twitter.com/p8oI2zackB
Omaha will play North Dakota in a play-in game on Wednesday at 4:30 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
🏀 𝑳𝒂𝒄𝒆 𝒖𝒑. 𝑳𝒐𝒄𝒌 𝒊𝒏. 🏀— Summit Hoops (@SummitHoops) March 1, 2026
Your Hardwood Classics bracket is locked in🔒#SummitWBB Seeds
1️⃣ @NDSUwbb
2️⃣ @GoJacksWBB
3️⃣ @SDCoyotesWBB
4️⃣ @ORUWBB
5️⃣ @TommieWBBall
6️⃣ @DU_WHoops
7️⃣ @KCRoosWBB
8️⃣ @OmahaWBB
9️⃣ @UNDwbasketball
🗞️» https://t.co/ad0nBiVEUc#ReachTheSummit pic.twitter.com/9n8aD3B324
Creighton gets a bye to the Big East quarterfinals to face Marquette on Saturday at 1:30 p.m in Uncasville, Conn.
The bracket is set! 🏆— BIG EAST WBB (@BIGEASTWBB) March 2, 2026
The 2026 BIG EAST Women's Basketball Tournament presented by JEEP 🔜 pic.twitter.com/MYrGT14T4X