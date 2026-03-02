WBB: Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha conference tournament opponents set

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Women's college basketball conference tournaments kick off this week.

Here's who, when and where our local teams will play:

Nebraska will play Indiana in the first round of the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday, March 4 at 2:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.

The bracket is set 👀



Omaha will play North Dakota in a play-in game on Wednesday at 4:30 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Creighton gets a bye to the Big East quarterfinals to face Marquette on Saturday at 1:30 p.m in Uncasville, Conn.