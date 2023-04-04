Werner Park prepares for Omaha Storm Chasers' opening night

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Last-minute preparations were underway Tuesday as staff prepared the field for opening night.

Crews were seen mowing grass and wiping concession stands.

Martie Cordaro, President of the Omaha Storm Chasers spoke about the new Value Nights on Thursdays. It's a night that offers Pepsi, hot dogs and beers for $2.

The Storm Chasers are looking to celebrate a big milestone for Manager Mike Jirschele. Cordaro said he will be attempting his 1000th victory as an Omaha AAA manager.

“That’s going to be an exciting accomplishment to celebrate with Jirschele and his coaching staff and players,” Cordaro said.

Tuesday night’s game is the first of 75 they’re playing this season.

The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

