Westside boys overcome 18-point deficit to win; Bellevue West, Papio South also move on to Class A semis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The top-seeded Omaha Westside boys' basketball team pulled off a comeback win over the number eight seed Lincoln High in the Class A quarterfinals Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Down 18 in the third quarter, the Warriors scored 33 points to the Links' 10 in the last 12 minutes of the game to win 61-58.

London Dada led Westside with 18 points, while Wlil Preston had 12.

Check out the video above for our highlights from day one!

The Warriors will play Lincoln Southwest—who beat Millard North 81-71—on Friday at 1:30 p.m at PBA.

On the other side of the Class A bracket, sixth seed Papillion-La Vista South beat the three seed Creighton Prep 57-48.

Levi Webb and Connor Falkinburg each had 17 points for the Titans, while the Junior Jays' Torran Carter-Brown led all scorers with 21.

Papio South will face Bellevue West in the 3:15 p.m. semifinal on Friday at PBA.

The Thunderbirds held off Papillion-La Vista 79-68 in the quarterfinals.

Brayden Mauro had a game-high 24 points for Bellevue West, followed by Bryce Johnson Jr. with 20.

Preston Avalon had 16 points for the Monarchs, while Demarcus McCarty and Sam Boudreau each had 15.

In Class C2, top seed Yutan beat EMF 62-40, and Bergan Catholic beat Pender 71-43.

It'll be Yutan vs. Norfolk Catholic on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at the Devaney Center, followed by Bergan Catholic vs. Freeman at 3:15 p.m.