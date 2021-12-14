Westside High School coach retires after long legacy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Coach Barry Glanzer has amassed almost three decades coaching within the Westside School District, including 26 years with the Westside girls golf program. But Glanzer will soon seek greener golf courses, so to speak, as he has announced his retirement effective for the 2022 season.

“Barry has done an outstanding job with the girls golf team,” said Westside High School Athletic Director Tom Kerkman in a press release. “Barry was dedicated to the girls golf program and worked hard to improve the skills of his players.”

Glanzer's girls golf teams have consistently qualified for the Nebraska State Athletic Association State Golf Championships, and he was also coach during Kaitlyn Hanna's reign when she earned the Nebraska Girls' Amateur Golfer of the Year award. Glanzer has coached numerous other champions from the metro level to the state level.

He will also cease his teaching duties with the Westside School District, where he has worked as a physical education teacher at Rockbrook and Prairie Lane elementary schools. He plans to continue to host youth golf clinics in the metro area.

Glanzer's replacement has a sports-centric background with long program loyalties plus experience as an elementary school teacher. Coach Jered Hellman will be the new varsity girls golf coach effective next fall.

"As a lifelong Warrior, I am thrilled for the opportunity to represent our community as the next girls golf coach,” said Hellman in a press release. “Coach Glanzer is leaving a program that’s had tremendous success. My goal is to build on that success and create a program that consistently competes with the best in the state.

Hellman, an internal hire for the position, has no shortage of coaching experience himself. Hellman is a current teacher at Westbrook Elementary School within the Westside School District and has been with the boys golf team for four years as an assistant coach.

He also has 17 seasons worth of experience as an assistant coach with the boys basketball team.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.