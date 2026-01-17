Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
22  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

WINDY CITY WIN! Huskers handle Northwestern, stay undefeated

Nebraska men's Basketball braden frager
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Nebraska forward Braden Frager (5) shoots as Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nebraska men's Basketball braden frager
Posted

EVANSTON, Ill. (KMTV) — The 8th ranked Nebraska men's basketball team pulled away from Northwestern, 77-58, on Saturday in Evanston as the Huskers remained unbeaten on the season.

NU improved to 18-0 overall & 7-0 in Big Ten play.

Pryce Sandfort scored a team-high 22 points for the Big Red, while Braden Frager added 20.

The Huskers host Washington on Wedesday at 8 PM on BTN.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood