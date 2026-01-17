WINDY CITY WIN! Huskers handle Northwestern, stay undefeated

EVANSTON, Ill. (KMTV) — The 8th ranked Nebraska men's basketball team pulled away from Northwestern, 77-58, on Saturday in Evanston as the Huskers remained unbeaten on the season.
NU improved to 18-0 overall & 7-0 in Big Ten play.
Pryce Sandfort scored a team-high 22 points for the Big Red, while Braden Frager added 20.
This dude.— Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) January 17, 2026
Fifth triple for 21 today. 🔥
📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/UjeUj8Je8L
The Huskers host Washington on Wedesday at 8 PM on BTN.
+3 🏹— Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) January 17, 2026
📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/hd9aoRO3LG