WINDY CITY WIN! Huskers handle Northwestern, stay undefeated

EVANSTON, Ill. (KMTV) — The 8th ranked Nebraska men's basketball team pulled away from Northwestern, 77-58, on Saturday in Evanston as the Huskers remained unbeaten on the season.

NU improved to 18-0 overall & 7-0 in Big Ten play.

Pryce Sandfort scored a team-high 22 points for the Big Red, while Braden Frager added 20.

The Huskers host Washington on Wedesday at 8 PM on BTN.