Survey shows winter hotel room prices are best close to but not on the holidays

If you travel for the holidays, consider keeping your bags packed at this time of year. According to research by Hotels.com, the weekends before Christmas and after the New Year are your best bet for getting a great deal on your lodging.

“In a typical year, travelers can find the best deals between Labor Day and Thanksgiving during fall shoulder season,” Melanie Fish, spokesperson for Hotels.com, said in a press release. “But travel demand hit an all-time high this summer and never really slowed down, meaning people searching for off-season deals had to do some extra digging to find those price drops.”

Adobe

When to Find Lodging for $150 or Less

The travel site analyzed nightly hotel rates in their own app to zero in on the best times to travel at low rates this winter. Their research found that hotel rates can drop between $50 and $100 a night from summer’s highs during these periods:

Best hotel rates in December: Between Dec. 15-20

Best hotel rates in January: Between Jan. 3-8

Deals can be found across the U.S., such as the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from $139 a night in December and the Hyatt Centric Downtown in Denver from $125 a night in January.

You can also find discounts internationally in locales like Germany, Mexico and Japan, according to the survey findings.

Adobe

Tips for Finding Hotel Deals Around The Holiday Season

No matter the destination, you can find the best prices using expert advice.

First, check out mid-rate lodging. Two- and three-star hotels can offer comfort at a great price, plus perks like complimentary breakfast. Consider enrolling in free hotel rewards programs for discounts and more.

Read reviews on potential hotels, mainly written by visitors who stayed during previous winters. Check out amenities available year-round, and pay attention to refund policies if your plans change unexpectedly.

With some planning, you can give frosty temperatures at home the cold shoulder and head off on a winter vacation that fits your budget.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.