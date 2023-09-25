Texas cities approach their breaking point due to migrant surge

Mass migrant crossing along the Southern border is building pressure in Eagle Pass, Texas, and reaching a crisis level in El Paso.

In Juarez, Mexico, just across from El Paso, Texas, hundreds of migrants could be seen making their way to a gate along the border wall with toddlers in tow.

Migrants have been going into town to get resources like ice and water as they wait along the wall in the brutal heat. Migrants have been waiting several days along the wall bordering El Paso, currently one of the busiest points for migrant crossings into the U.S.

Over the last few days, the mayor of El Paso says the city has received more than 2,000 migrants a day.

Some desperate migrants are taking a risk and crossing multiple times as frustrations with the CBP One app reach a breaking point. The Mobile app put out by U.S. Customs and Border Protection aims to create a more efficient and effective process for asylum seekers, but many say landing an appointment has been impossible.

"I have been waiting a long time. Every day I try to get an appointment, but I never get one," said Dayerin Caceres, who traveled from Venezuela with family and her 5-year-old autistic son.

Caceres is prepared to cross the border again after three months in Mexico.

Mexico and the United States reached a deal to deport migrants in northern Mexican cities bordering El Paso and Eagle Pass, as well as San Diego, California. Mexico will also take additional action to deter migrant crossings.

In Eagle Pass, the mayor declared a state of emergency as migrant crossings surged. In El Paso, shelters are over capacity. To ease the squeeze the city activated an emergency shelter.

Many migrants are fleeing political persecution and economic hardships in hopes of achieving the American dream of a stable job, education, and resources — and so they return to the wall, hoping for a different outcome that leads to a future in the U.S.

