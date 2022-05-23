This $29 summer dress is so easy to wear and comes in 26 colors and patterns

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

With the official start of summer just around the corner, you might be looking to add some new items to your seasonal wardrobe. Probably some of the most versatile fashion pieces to have in your closet for the warmer months are summer dresses.

A quality summer dress checks off a number of boxes to meet everyone’s needs. When the style flatters your body, the color pops, and the dress not only looks amazing but also keeps you cool and comfortable, then that’s a winning combination.

In our search among countless summer dresses, we came across a dress that does it all.

The ZESICA Women’s Summer Sleeveless T-Shirt Dress sold on Amazon has so many features we love, especially the price. With a retail cost of just $29.99, we think you might be tempted to pick up a couple of the 26 different varieties — solids and prints — available.

Before we get into all of the different colors and patterns available on these summer dresses, let’s look at some of their common, basic design features.

Each ZESICA Women’s Summer Sleeveless T-Shirt Dress is made from 95% polyester and 5% Spandex. This means you can expect this dress to be lightweight and easily portable for summer vacations or visits to the pool. The dress’ fabric might be lightweight, but its texture and construction mean no liner is required, which keeps the dress cool and comfortable even on the hottest days.

And what’s the best feature to have in a dress? Pockets, of course! Every color and pattern of these summer dresses has two pockets perfect for tucking away a smartphone, wallet or whatever else you might want to keep handy.

With more than 6,200 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating, these summer dresses have earned praise from customers for their wide variety of styles as well as their level of comfort and adaptability to different occasions.

“I love that it has pockets. I’m a teacher so that helps me,” wrote Amazon verified user Teebee1337. “I plan to wear it at open house this year with black sandals. Would like to maybe find a cardigan as I do not care for sleeveless.”

The ZESICA summer dresses also work well for parties and get-togethers. Amazon customer No1Debbi gave the dress a five-star rating and said she got compliments at her 40th class reunion when she wore the dress. She added that it was “super comfortable and had great fabric.”

Whether you like solid colors, florals, or other patterns the ZESICA Summer T-Shirt Dress has something to satisfy your fashion sense. With 26 styles and varieties, there is something for everyone and plenty of options to pick up a few for different summer events.

These summer dresses are available in sizes SM through XXL. The company is also offering free returns for the dress if you don’t find one that flatters you or fits your needs. Just return it within 30 days to get a refund or replacement dress.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.