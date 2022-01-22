Tim Allen Will Return To ‘Santa Clause’ Role In Disney+ Series

Following the success of shows like “The Mandalorian” and “WandaVision,” Disney+ is going in another cinematic direction with a new series based on “The Santa Clause.”

Tim Allen, who first played hapless Scott Calvin in the original “Santa Clause,” is already signed on to play Santa again, according to Variety. He’ll also be executive producing the limited series.

Here’s the idea: We’re fast-forwarded into the future from the last “Clause” movie, which came out in 2006. Calvin’s about to turn 65 years old and is thinking about retirement.

But how do you retire if you’re Santa? Calvin lucked into the job when the previous Santa fell off his roof and Calvin was contractually obligated (there’s that “clause”) to take his place.

The new series will follow Calvin’s search for a successor and explore how his family might adjust to life away from the magical North Pole.

This will be Allen’s fourth outing as Santa, a role that’s high on his roster of signature characters. It’s another Disney gig, too, like his iconic voice work as Buzz Lightyear in the “Toy Story” movies.

Allen’s taking a break from Buzz at the moment, though, and letting some new blood take a turn. The next Pixar movie, “Lightyear,” features Chris Evans as a “real-life” version of the valiant space hero toy.

”Lightyear” debuts June 17 and is practically a sure-fire summer megahit. No official word yet on a “Toy Story 5” feature that would bring Allen back to the role — for now, this latest “Santa Clause” series is on the front burner.

Production begins on the show in March in L.A., according to Empire. Does this mean it’ll be ready to stream by Christmas 2022? It looks like a real possibility, timing-wise. We’ll keep you posted.

