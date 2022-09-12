Wrap Yourself In Comfort With Help From A Towel Warmer This Season

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it comes to adding a touch of indulgence to your life, you can’t get much better than transforming an everyday task into a spa-like experience. Imagine stepping out of the shower or bath and wrapping your body in a towel that feels like it’s just been pulled out of the dryer. A good towel warmer can remove the chill you feel as you transition from hot water to cold air. Why not pamper yourself — and your whole family?

The Zadro TWB Towel Warmer, available on Amazon for $159.99, can help you do just that. This product’s insulated plastic bucket design holds up to two 40-by-70-inch oversized bath towels or robes. For added luxury, warm your robe or throw blanket too.

What’s nice about this model is that you can simply drop your towel inside as opposed to rolling it up. The unique bucket design generates even heat and eliminates cold spots on fabric. It features four timer settings to heat your items for 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes before automatically turning off.

Constructed of durable plastic and metal with feet and a handle made of bamboo, this container measures 12 inches in diameter and is 21.5 inches tall. The built-in cord storage at the base of the unit helps keep the extra-long power cord hidden from sight when not in use.

This towel warmer comes highly rated, with an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars from more than 2,800 customers. Several people said they don’t know how they ever lived without it. Fans said makes a great gift for people who seem to have everything. They also liked the size — not too big but not too small.

User Happylif referred to this towel warmer as “a little piece of heaven” and said, “We highly recommend this warmer that makes us smile every day!”

Another reviewer named Joyce’s said his wife suggested purchasing this towel warmer after they moved to a colder climate.

“I wasn’t too sure we really needed it but, now that we have one, I don’t think I can go back to drying off after a nice shower without having toasty, right out of the Dryer Toasty, Warm Towels!” the satisfied customer said.

And reviewer **Chass* gifted themselves this towel warmer, saying, “This is my little self-indulgence every morning before going to work.”

Is there a better way to start the day than by wrapping yourself in a warm hug after you shower or bathe? Sign us up!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.