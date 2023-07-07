UPDATE: All road closures open following police/fire emergency downtown Friday morning

UPDATE:

All road closures related to Friday morning police/fire emergency are now open in the downtown area.

All road closures related to this incident are now open in the downtown area. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) July 7, 2023

PREVIOUS:

Intersections to open back up within the hour following police/fire emergency at 19th and Howard. The incident is mainly in 10th Street to the river at this time.

This effort is mainly in the 10th St to the river at this time. Intersections will be opened back up in the next hour.



Thank you for your patience! — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) July 7, 2023

PREVIOUS:

The intersection of 19th and Howard Street is shut down for police/fire emergency. Other intersections may also be shut down in the area, mainly to the south.

The intersection of 19th and Howard St is shut down for a police/fire emergency. Other intersections may also be shut down in the area, mainly to the south.



There is no public safety threat. Follow the direction of officers at intersections where traffic is being rerouted. pic.twitter.com/fh4VmhgM4q — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) July 7, 2023

