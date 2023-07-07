Watch Now
UPDATE: All road closures open following police/fire emergency downtown Friday morning

Road Closed Ahead Sign
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A sign that reads "road closed ahead" is seen before a workzone under construction in downtown Omaha, Neb. on May 27, 2022.
Posted at 9:41 AM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 12:01:14-04

UPDATE:
All road closures related to Friday morning police/fire emergency are now open in the downtown area.

PREVIOUS:
Intersections to open back up within the hour following police/fire emergency at 19th and Howard. The incident is mainly in 10th Street to the river at this time.

PREVIOUS:
The intersection of 19th and Howard Street is shut down for police/fire emergency. Other intersections may also be shut down in the area, mainly to the south.

3 News Now will update with more information once it becomes available.

