Accident near Highways 75 and 370 in Sarpy County, traffic backed up

NDOT/KMTV
Multi-car accident near highways 75 and 370
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 19:07:06-04

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KTMV) — UPDATE 6:00 PM

The Nebraska DOT cameras indicate that traffic is moving at a normal pace. According to the DOT the crash was near Capehart Road and northbound Highway 75,

PREVIOUS STORY

There is an accident near Highways 75 and 370 in Sarpy County.

3 News Now has a crew on the way to the accident and we will keep you updated as the situation develops.

