Accident near Highways 75 and 370 in Sarpy County, traffic backed up

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KTMV) — UPDATE 6:00 PM

The Nebraska DOT cameras indicate that traffic is moving at a normal pace. According to the DOT the crash was near Capehart Road and northbound Highway 75,

PREVIOUS STORY

There is an accident near Highways 75 and 370 in Sarpy County.

3 News Now has a crew on the way to the accident and we will keep you updated as the situation develops.

When the highway is already backed up because of an accident, don’t cause another one by making a bad decision to turn around in the median. #badchoice Tweeted by @OfcVest pic.twitter.com/kOLcbTxNFf — Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) July 27, 2021

#sarpycounty #bellevue Check Nebraska's 511 system: US 75 northbound at Capehart Rd: Crash. Road is closed. All traffic must exit at Capehart Rd. https://t.co/rPIe4yqR2S — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) July 27, 2021

