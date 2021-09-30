BREAKING: Douglas Co. 911 says avoid area of 168th and Blondo Streets due to accident
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County 911 wants motorists to avoid the area around 168th and Blondo Streets due to a traffic accident. The area has been blocked off to traffic
There were two injuries transported to Creighton Media Center, one in critical condition and another in serious condition.
