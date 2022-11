COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, the bridge to Omaha on Veterans Memorial Highway is back open after an incident on the bridge.

The bridge into Omaha on Veterans Highway is fully open again. — Council Bluffs Police Department (@councilbluffspd) November 3, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.