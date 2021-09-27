Car wedged under tanker near 680 and 30th; eastbound exits closed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police have closed ramps leading to eastbound 680 near the Mormon Bridge due to an accident.

According to police, a driver was merging on eastbound 680 from the 30th Street ramp when their car struck a tanker trailer. The car became wedged beneath the trailer.

The car was dragged under the trailer until the truck was able to stop.

The driver of the truck was not injured. Police say that the driver of the car was shaken and taken by private vehicle to a hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

OPD told 3 News Now that the tanker does not contain flammable material. It won't be moved until another truck can arrive to pump out its cargo.

Westbound traffic is moving, but at least two eastbound exits are blocked off in the area.

