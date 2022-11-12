Construction on southbound stretch of 60th Street causes confusion for drivers navigating blind curve

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "People trying to you know, hey, 'I was here first, you know, I got the right away,' I could see some road rage happening out of this," said Jim Sargent, owner and operator of Ace Mufflers said.

Ace Mufflers is a business right along 60th Street. Businesses in the area were told by the City of Omaha, that their water would be shut off for a couple of hours and the road was going to be shut down.

"I know they had to do some concrete work, but didn't know how long. It shouldn't last but a few days, but it's been going on close to a week now," Sargent said.

And because of that, a portion of the southbound lane is blocked. 3 News Now reporter Molly Hudson saw car after car using the northbound lane to go around the cones, heading into oncoming traffic.

The blind curve on 60th is already a little scary and Sargent said traffic has doubled. Drivers have to use 60th as a detour because of road work on Q Street, starting at 61st Street.

"Cars are backed up left and right here because it's the only thorough way through, with Q Street being closed now for the area they are doing the street in front of for Horsemen's Park."

Sargent said on a normal work day about half a dozen people are working on the road.

"During the day when they are out there, they do have sign guys you might say," Sargent said.

But that's during work hours. After hours, it appears to be up to drivers to yield in both directions.

"Nobody is there to take care or move traffic around, so people are just shooting the corner ... eventually, I could see a head-on collision one of these hours," Sargent said.

Business owners in the area said the city did not tell them when this would be complete. Reporter Molly Hudson reached out to the City of Omaha but, because of the holiday, did not hear back.

We will update viewers when we learn more.

