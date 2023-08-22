Construction underway for extended Military Road pedestrian trail

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — Military Road is a major thruway in Douglas County but now — in northwest Omaha — it's a major headache for some residents.

For months, State Street has been a construction scene; so has 156th Street.

So when workers started tearing out Military Road, many wondered what was happening.

"As the subdivisions developed out there, the SID's (Sanitary and Improvement District) the grid streets that came online, it was determined that military road would become a bike path and a walking path," Douglas County Engineer Todd Pfitzer said.

That pedestrian trail starts at Ida Street and is now being extended through the Shadowbrook/Meadowridge neighborhood.

The county board approved the plan in early 2003 but Pfitzer said funding is one of the main reasons the construction was so delayed.

"This is a long-term plan. I wish we could do more every year, but we don't have the funding. We do what we can with the money we have every year," Pfitzer said.

Michael Goetz, an area resident, is already fed up with the construction on 156th Street and now there will be added traffic.

"The construction on State Street where that's been closed for a few months is a problem," Goetz said. "People find their way around that. Much of the path around that has been blocked because of the construction of the walking path. It seems like all of that could have been coordinated better."

The Douglas County Engineer's Office said the extension of the path is on track to be completed this winter.

