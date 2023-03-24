UPDATE: Crash near Maple and 101st Street has been cleared

UPDATE:
A Friday morning car crash near Maple and 101st Street has been cleared.
Update: Crash has cleared. https://t.co/aJrcLSrdJo— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) March 24, 2023
PREVIOUS:
One Westbound left lane is blocked after crash at Maple and 101st Street.
Update: One WB left lane is blocked. https://t.co/TVWhejb1yx— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) March 24, 2023
PREVIOUS:
A car crash near Maple westbound at 101st Street has blocked all westbound lanes. East bound turn lane blocked. Use alternate route.
#Omaha #DouglasCounty— Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) March 24, 2023
Crash: Maple WB @ 101st ST
All West bound lanes are blocked.
East Bound turn lane blocked.
Use alternate route.https://t.co/CUE7nIdmM8 pic.twitter.com/ukODseAz6F
