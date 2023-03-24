Watch Now
UPDATE: Crash near Maple and 101st Street has been cleared

I-680 and Maple.JPG
Nebraska Department of Transportation
I-680 and Maple.JPG
Posted at 8:17 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 09:54:33-04

UPDATE:
A Friday morning car crash near Maple and 101st Street has been cleared.

PREVIOUS:
One Westbound left lane is blocked after crash at Maple and 101st Street.

PREVIOUS:
A car crash near Maple westbound at 101st Street has blocked all westbound lanes. East bound turn lane blocked. Use alternate route.

