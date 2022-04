OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A crash on I-80 westbound near the 60th Street exit blocked traffic temporarily on Thursday around 3:45 p.m.

The lanes appeared to be open again as of 4:15 p.m.

#Omaha Crash I-80 WB @ 60th Street



Right Two Lanes Blocked pic.twitter.com/Gd1q5l0ikb — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) April 28, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.