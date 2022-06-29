UPDATE: Crash on eastbound I-80 near 72nd Street blocking lanes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DSCO) K-9 unit made a traffic stop along eastbound I-80 when the sheriff's department vehicle was hit by a third vehicle on Wednesday

3 News Now reporter, Molly Hudson was on the scene. There were two injuries, but no law enforcement or K-9 officers were injured.

Lt. Tim Owens from the DCSO sent a tweet reminding motorists to slow down and move over when law enforcement is making a traffic stop.

#Omaha CRASH: EB I-80 at 72nd St. Two Right lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/X8CPHgLp2v — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) June 29, 2022

