UPDATE: Crash on eastbound I-80 near 72nd Street blocking lanes

Posted at 2:01 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 15:35:05-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DSCO) K-9 unit made a traffic stop along eastbound I-80 when the sheriff's department vehicle was hit by a third vehicle on Wednesday

3 News Now reporter, Molly Hudson was on the scene. There were two injuries, but no law enforcement or K-9 officers were injured.

Lt. Tim Owens from the DCSO sent a tweet reminding motorists to slow down and move over when law enforcement is making a traffic stop.

