Crash on HWY 30 near Rogers blocking right lane; NDOT reports icy conditions
Highway 30 crash during icy conditions
Posted at 3:17 PM, Dec 08, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation says that a crash on Highway 30 westbound near Rogers has blocked the right lane.
NDOT also reports that the roadway is completely covered with ice and that bridges are icy.
